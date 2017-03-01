Biological system with light switch: ...

Biological system with light switch: New findings from Graz, Austria

The aim of optogenetics is to control genetically modified cells using light. A team of Graz scientists led by Andreas Winkler from the Institute of Biochemistry at TU Graz have set a milestone in the future development of novel red-light regulated optogenetic tools for targeted cell stimulation.

