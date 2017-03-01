Biological system with light switch: New findings from Graz, Austria
The aim of optogenetics is to control genetically modified cells using light. A team of Graz scientists led by Andreas Winkler from the Institute of Biochemistry at TU Graz have set a milestone in the future development of novel red-light regulated optogenetic tools for targeted cell stimulation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|54 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|219,705
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|1 hr
|Dogen
|180,363
|The biological basis of being gay
|4 hr
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Feb 16
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|Feb 16
|noobieR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC