Biochemists develop new way to control cell biology with light

17 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

Researchers at the University of Alberta have developed a new method of controlling biology at the cellular level using light. The tool--called a photocleavable protein--breaks into two pieces when exposed to light, allowing scientists to study and manipulate activity inside cells in new and different ways.

