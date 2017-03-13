Biochemists develop new way to control cell biology with light
Researchers at the University of Alberta have developed a new method of controlling biology at the cellular level using light. The tool--called a photocleavable protein--breaks into two pieces when exposed to light, allowing scientists to study and manipulate activity inside cells in new and different ways.
