Bilateral tinnitus is hereditary

9 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

Researchers have been able to demonstrate the hereditary nature of certain forms of tinnitus . Bilateral tinnitus - that is, tinnitus in both ears - has been shown to depend on genetic factors, particularly in men.

