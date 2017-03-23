Big data renews fight over animal origins
Evolutionary biologists have battled for years over which animal lineage came first - sponges or comb jellies . The answer could transform how scientists understand the evolution of the human nervous system, digestive system and other complex traits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NatureNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|8 min
|Aura Mytha
|220,617
|DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit...
|Wed
|friend
|11
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Mar 16
|Dogen
|180,394
|Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed
|Mar 7
|bluebell
|1
|The biological basis of being gay
|Mar 4
|Tre H
|5
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Mar 1
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC