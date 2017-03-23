Big data renews fight over animal ori...

Big data renews fight over animal origins

Evolutionary biologists have battled for years over which animal lineage came first - sponges or comb jellies . The answer could transform how scientists understand the evolution of the human nervous system, digestive system and other complex traits.

