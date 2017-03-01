Behind the scenes of cardiac physiolo...

Behind the scenes of cardiac physiology at Salisbury District Hospital

Salisbury Journal

Their work includes performing electrocardiograms , putting people on treadmills to evaluate their heart's response to exercise, performing cardiac ultrasound scans, checking and programming implanted pacemakers and implantable defibrillators, and monitoring the blood pressure and heart rhythm while stents are fitted in the cardiac catheter lab. Claire Murray, a cardiac physiologist at Salisbury District Hospital, said: "We are involved with any investigation relating to your heart.

