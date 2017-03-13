Before you consume billions of live b...

Before you consume billions of live bacteria ...

The Las Vegas Sun

Doctors, dietitians, holistic healers, foodies and the generally health-conscious can't seem to stop talking about probiotics, touted as a miracle cure for everything from digestive diseases to skin problems. But what are these microscopic organisms and how do they work? And do they really live up to the hype? We explored the claims, the science and the controversy surrounding probiotics.

