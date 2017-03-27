ASTM Standards on Materials and Envir...

ASTM Standards on Materials and Environmental Microbiology

Now you'll have 178 active standards - plus all redlines, withdrawn and historical standards - covering subjects such as: - Microbiology general methodology - Methods to detect specific organisms - Public health - Water and food - Biodegradability of various materials such as paints and coatings - Biotechnology New for this 2017 update are the following standards: - E3011-15, Standard Test Method for In vitro Production of Clostridium Difficile Spores - E3031-15, Standard Test Method for Determination of Antibacterial Activity on Ceramic Surfaces - E3058-16, Standard Test Method for Determining the Residual Kill Activity of Hand Antiseptic Formulations Also get Standard Test Methods for Enumeration of Microbes in Cured and Uncured Hides and Skins with the following standards: - D7816-12 , Standard Test Method for Enumeration of Halophilic and Proteolytic Bacteria in Raceway Brine, ... (more)

