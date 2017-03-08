Asthmatics less able to fight off flu
People with asthma are likely to have worse symptoms when they get the flu because they have weaker immune systems, new Southampton research has shown.. A study led by Dr Ben Nicholas, of the University of Southampton, and published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology , assessed lung samples from asthmatics and healthy volunteers.
