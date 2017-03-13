Asthmatics less able to fight off flu

15 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

People with asthma are likely to have worse symptoms when they get the flu because they have weaker immune systems, new Southampton research has shown.. A study led by Dr Ben Nicholas, of the University of Southampton, and published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology , assessed lung samples from asthmatics and healthy volunteers.

Chicago, IL

