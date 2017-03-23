Are tree nut allergies diagnosed too ...

Are tree nut allergies diagnosed too often?

Read more: EurekAlert!

Many patients with a history of a single tree nut allergy are told to avoid all other tree nuts. But is that necessary? If you have a tree nut allergy and were advised to avoid other tree nuts based only on a positive blood or skin prick test, you may not be allergic to the other nuts.

Chicago, IL

