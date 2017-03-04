AnaptysBio Announces Data from Scientific Collaboration with the...

AnaptysBio, Inc. , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation, today announced that its scientific collaborators at the Benaroya Research Institute at Virginia Mason have presented a translational research study entitled "Role of IL-33 in modulating human allergen-specific pathogenic CD4+T Cell responses," at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology 2017 Annual Meeting in Atlanta. This study, conducted in the laboratory of Dr. Erik Wambre at BRI, assessed the biology of a distinct subset of T cells, called TH2A cells, which are found in elevated frequency in peanut allergic patients when compared to non-allergic individuals.

