AnaptysBio Announces 2016 Operating Results and Pipeline Progress

AnaptysBio, Inc. , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation, today announced progress on the Company's product pipeline, business highlights and reported full year 2016 financial results. "We are pleased to have advanced our novel anti-IL-33 antibody, ANB020, through Phase 1 during 2016 and cleared both US and UK regulatory filings to enable multiple Phase 2 clinical data readouts in the second half of 2017," said Hamza Suria, president and chief executive officer of AnaptysBio.

Chicago, IL

