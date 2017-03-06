Allergic to peanuts? This band-aid could help - CNET

Allergic to peanuts? This band-aid co...

Over 80 percent of children between 6 and 11 in a recent trial were able to eat four-times as much peanuts after treatment with a special skin patch. Salivating at your friend's PB&J but can't have a bite due to peanut allergies? You're not alone, but one company says it can help you -- with just a skin patch.

