Alberta team granted federal funding to help stop Zika virus
A team from the University of Alberta is among three Canadian research groups awarded federal grants to study the Zika virus . Cell biology professor Tom Hobman's lab will get $500,000 over three years from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research , to further their investigation into how the virus changes host cells during infection, and spreads in fetal tissue.
