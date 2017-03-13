Alberta team granted federal funding ...

Alberta team granted federal funding to help stop Zika virus

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: 900 CHML AM

A team from the University of Alberta is among three Canadian research groups awarded federal grants to study the Zika virus . Cell biology professor Tom Hobman's lab will get $500,000 over three years from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research , to further their investigation into how the virus changes host cells during infection, and spreads in fetal tissue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 hr dad1 220,403
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Mar 16 Dogen 180,394
News DNA Scan Uncovers 18 Genes Newly Associated Wit... Mar 11 friend 7
Asbestos Cleanse Discovery Needed Mar 7 bluebell 1
News The biological basis of being gay Mar 4 Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,307 • Total comments across all topics: 279,689,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC