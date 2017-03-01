a Women in Sciencea program at Kenosha museum encourages girls
"Belly botany," was the phrase Trudy Holyst used to describe how she came to be a scientist during the "Women in Science" event at the Kenosha Public Museum on Saturday. Holyst, who works as a protein core chemistry lab operator at the BloodCenter of Wisconsin's Blood Research Institute, said that as a little kid, lying on her stomach and looking at things on the ground ignited her interest in science.
