a Women in Sciencea program at Kenosh...

a Women in Sciencea program at Kenosha museum encourages girls

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

"Belly botany," was the phrase Trudy Holyst used to describe how she came to be a scientist during the "Women in Science" event at the Kenosha Public Museum on Saturday. Holyst, who works as a protein core chemistry lab operator at the BloodCenter of Wisconsin's Blood Research Institute, said that as a little kid, lying on her stomach and looking at things on the ground ignited her interest in science.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 4 hr Dogen 219,748
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) Sat Dogen 180,366
News The biological basis of being gay Sat Tre H 5
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Mar 1 Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud... Feb 16 Avire 1
News University of Maryland researcher's published a... Feb 16 noobieR 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,340,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC