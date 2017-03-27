A spectacular desert bloom expected w...

A spectacular desert bloom expected within days

20 hrs ago

Signs that a "super bloom" of wildflowers is about to hit Anza-Borrego Desert State Park are popping up across the desert floor about two hours east of San Diego. Botanists, business leaders and visitors are already buzzing around the tiny town of Borrego Springs, where big changes are overtaking the typically stark landscape.

