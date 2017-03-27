A novel molecular link between choles...

A novel molecular link between cholesterol, inflammation and liver cancer

22 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Hepatocellular carcinoma is a deadly disease with no effective cure that develops in the context of liver diseases associated with chronic inflammation. A recent research article published in The Journal of Experimental Medicine describes how important a protein called c-Fos is for HCC development, because it affects cholesterol homeostasis in hepatocytes, the main cells of the liver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

