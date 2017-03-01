A Nobel Prize-winning biologist revea...

A Nobel Prize-winning biologist reveals the biggest mistake she made early in her career

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Dr. Elizabeth Blackburn, the coauthor of "The Telomere Effect ," received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009. She was honored for her discoveries about human DNA, and her work has provided important insights into the body's aging process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The biological basis of being gay 18 min Frank 3
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 28 min Dogen 180,357
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 hr Subduction Zone 219,691
News Five ways Big Pharma owns your government Wed Fitts 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud... Feb 16 Avire 1
News University of Maryland researcher's published a... Feb 16 noobieR 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,779 • Total comments across all topics: 279,286,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC