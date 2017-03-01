A Nobel Prize-winning biologist reveals the biggest mistake she made early in her career
Dr. Elizabeth Blackburn, the coauthor of "The Telomere Effect ," received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009. She was honored for her discoveries about human DNA, and her work has provided important insights into the body's aging process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The biological basis of being gay
|18 min
|Frank
|3
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|28 min
|Dogen
|180,357
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|219,691
|Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
|Wed
|Fitts
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Feb 16
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|Feb 16
|noobieR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC