A new role for an old immune cell may...

A new role for an old immune cell may lead to novel therapies for infection and cancer

A new study has identified a previously undescribed role for a type of unconventional T cell with the potential to be used in the development of new therapies for infection and cancer. The study, published today in Nature Communications , shows that Gamma Delta T cells are able to generate immunological memory against previous infections and cancerous targets.

