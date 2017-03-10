7 Weird Ways to Make Allergies More Bearable
During allergy season-or on any pet-filled day of the year-many people rely on medications or allergy shots to provide much-needed relief. But doctors may also recommend alternative remedies or lifestyle tweaks to deal with allergy triggers.
