Yarok's E. coli and Listeria modules validated by microbiology lab

13 hrs ago Read more: Food Quality News

Yarok Technology Transfer's method to detect E. coli and Listeria monocytogenes in leafy vegetables has been validated by an Israeli microbiology lab. The validation by the Institute For Food Microbiology was aimed at verifying the reliability of the technology and testing system.

