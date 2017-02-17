World's Rarest Boa Snake Seen for 1st Time in 64 Years

Cropan's boa inhabits a forest range in Brazil, and scientists recently glimpsed the first living specimen seen since 1953. Brazil's elusive tree boa Corallus cropanii - also known as Cropan's boa - is one of the world's rarest boas, infrequently sighted and known from only a handful of dead specimens collected after the snake was first seen and described in 1953.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.