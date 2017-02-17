World's Rarest Boa Snake Seen for 1st Time in 64 Years
Cropan's boa inhabits a forest range in Brazil, and scientists recently glimpsed the first living specimen seen since 1953. Brazil's elusive tree boa Corallus cropanii - also known as Cropan's boa - is one of the world's rarest boas, infrequently sighted and known from only a handful of dead specimens collected after the snake was first seen and described in 1953.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Science.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|38 min
|MIDutch
|219,514
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|20 hr
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|Thu
|noobieR
|1
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|Feb 14
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Feb 8
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC