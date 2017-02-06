Why Illumina, Inc. Soared 25% in January
Illumina's 7,500 gene-sequencing machines are used daily to make new discoveries that are reshaping our understanding of genetics, and paving the way for breakthroughs in medicine. At the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference early in January, Illumina surprised investors by announcing that it will roll out the NovaSeq 5000 and NovaSeq 6000 in 2017.
