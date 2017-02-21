WHO calls on Beijing to be - vigilant' in monitoring H7N9 virus
The World Health Organisation has called for Beijing to monitor whether the fatal H7N9 bird flu virus gains the ability of sustained human-to-human transmission following reports of limited cases. The virus so far has not spread among humans in most cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|20 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|219,629
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Feb 16
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|Feb 16
|noobieR
|1
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|Feb 14
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Feb 8
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC