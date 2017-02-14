What doesn't kill you makes you stronger

La Jolla, Calif., February 15, 2016 -- Biologists have known for decades that enduring a short period of mild stress makes simple organisms and human cells better able to survive additional stress later in life. Now, scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute have found that a cellular process called autophagy is critically involved in providing the benefits of temporary stress.

