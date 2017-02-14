What doesn't kill you makes you stronger
La Jolla, Calif., February 15, 2016 -- Biologists have known for decades that enduring a short period of mild stress makes simple organisms and human cells better able to survive additional stress later in life. Now, scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute have found that a cellular process called autophagy is critically involved in providing the benefits of temporary stress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Coca-Cola
|219,474
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|Tue
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Feb 8
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|44
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC