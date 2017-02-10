USU researchers develop new primer th...

USU researchers develop new primer that improves studies into arsenic contamination

A team of Utah State University College of Engineering researchers developed a new primer - a tool used in DNA amplification - that simplifies the process of identifying bacteria found in soil and groundwater samples. Of interest are the bacteria species equipped with arsenate reductase genes.

