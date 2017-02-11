University of Maryland researcher's p...

University of Maryland researcher's published articles retracted after investigation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A pharmacology professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine will no longer conduct research there after eight of his articles were retracted by a major scientific journal for inaccuracies. The publisher of the Journal of Biological Chemistry retracted six articles written by Anil K. Jaiswal in early January, said Kaoru Sakabe, data integrity manager for the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, which publishes the journal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 5 min groot 219,306
News Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13) Feb 8 Fancy Phart 4
News Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade... Feb 6 Wildbird 1
News U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide Feb 2 what next 1
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 1 Purplemouse2 7
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 29 Don from Canada 44
News A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live... Jan 27 Justin 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,951 • Total comments across all topics: 278,773,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC