UNC scientists isolate protein that could play role in asthmatics

Researchers at the UNC School of Medicine believe they have isolated a protein that, when missing or depleted, can cause airway constriction, production of mucus, chest tightness, and difficulty breathing for the 334 million people worldwide who suffer from asthma. And they're hopeful that this discovery, published today in Nature Communications , will lead to more effective treatments for asthma.

