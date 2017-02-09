UNBC Synthetic Biology Club seeking members
It's open to those who happen to be studying math, physics, biology, biochemistry or business at the undergraduate or graduate level. It's an opportunity to brainstorm, be exposed to the scientific community, do cutting-edge research and fundraise so the club can return to compete in the 2017 International Genetically Engineered Machine competition next fall in Boston.
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|13 min
|It aint necessari...
|219,275
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Wed
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|44
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
