UNBC Synthetic Biology Club seeking m...

UNBC Synthetic Biology Club seeking members

21 hrs ago

It's open to those who happen to be studying math, physics, biology, biochemistry or business at the undergraduate or graduate level. It's an opportunity to brainstorm, be exposed to the scientific community, do cutting-edge research and fundraise so the club can return to compete in the 2017 International Genetically Engineered Machine competition next fall in Boston.

