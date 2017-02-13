UBC scientists create mouse that resists cocaine's lure

VIDEO: By manipulating the biochemistry in the reward circuit of mice, scientists at the University of British Columbia have been able to impede addiction. The first, normal mouse lingers in the... view more Scientists at the University of British Columbia have genetically engineered a mouse that does not become addicted to cocaine, adding to the evidence that habitual drug use is more a matter of genetics and biochemistry than just poor judgment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.