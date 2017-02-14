Three-year course of treatment could ...

Three-year course of treatment could banish symptoms of hay fever, study finds

7 hrs ago

Patients blighted by hay fever could markedly reduce symptoms for several years after a three-year course of treatment, but not after two years of treatment, researchers have found. Previous research has shown that a type of immunotherapy that exposes patients to increasing amounts of grass pollen over time is an effective way to reduce severe symptoms in the long term.

