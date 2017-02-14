Three-year course of treatment could banish symptoms of hay fever, study finds
Patients blighted by hay fever could markedly reduce symptoms for several years after a three-year course of treatment, but not after two years of treatment, researchers have found. Previous research has shown that a type of immunotherapy that exposes patients to increasing amounts of grass pollen over time is an effective way to reduce severe symptoms in the long term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|23 min
|Subduction Zone
|219,416
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|14 hr
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Feb 8
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|44
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC