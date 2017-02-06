Think You're Allergic to Penicillin? ...

Think You're Allergic to Penicillin? Check Again

Many people who think they're allergic to penicillin don't really have an allergy to this antibiotic, a pediatric expert says. And anyone who thinks they have had an allergic reaction to penicillin should undergo an allergy test to ensure they really need to avoid these important drugs, Dr. Min Lee advised.

