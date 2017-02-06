Think You're Allergic to Penicillin? Check Again
Many people who think they're allergic to penicillin don't really have an allergy to this antibiotic, a pediatric expert says. And anyone who thinks they have had an allergic reaction to penicillin should undergo an allergy test to ensure they really need to avoid these important drugs, Dr. Min Lee advised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 hr
|scientia potentia...
|219,198
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|9 hr
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|44
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|Jan 16
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC