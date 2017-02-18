The upright-growing Trichoglottis spe...

The upright-growing Trichoglottis species

When one thinks of a Trichoglottis species, one usually thinks of species like Trichoglottis celebica , Trichoglottis latisepala and Trichoglottis mindanaensis, which are pendulous growing plants. But there are a number of species which are upright growers, and it is these species which we will discuss today.

