The uncharted frontiers of science: Living hybrids of humans and other animals?
Last month, scientists announced that they'd created an unusual form of life. They started with pig embryos produced through in vitro fertilization, then injected them with a few human cells, then implanted them into sows, where they developed for three to four weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Sat
|Regolith Based Li...
|219,629
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Feb 16
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|Feb 16
|noobieR
|1
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|Feb 14
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Feb 8
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC