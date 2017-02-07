The Sainsbury Laboratory plans GM pot...

The Sainsbury Laboratory plans GM potato field trial in Norwich

13 hrs ago Read more: Evening News

Norwich plant scientists have outlined plans for a field trial of genetically-modified potatoes which they believe could help defeat a major crop disease. The Sainsbury Laboratory has applied to Defra for permission to test the effectiveness of genes which could make potatoes resistant to late blight - a destructive disease responsible for significant crop losses across the UK and Europe.

