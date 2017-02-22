Team investigates affects of acidification on marine ecosystems off Japan
British and Japanese scientists are conducting new research seeking to discover how Japan's marine ecosystem may be affected by global warming. They are studying the potential side effects of rising acidity in Japan's seas caused by increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
