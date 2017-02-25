Sugar's molecular link to Alzheimer's: Study

London: A "tipping point" molecular link between the blood sugar glucose and Alzheimer's disease has been established by scientists for the first time, who have shown that excess glucose damages a vital enzyme involved with inflammation response to the early stages of Alzheimer's. Abnormally high blood sugar levels, or hyperglycaemia, is well-known as a characteristic of diabetes and obesity, but its link to Alzheimer's disease is less familiar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.