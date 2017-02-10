Success for sixth form students in Br...

Success for sixth form students in British Biology Olympiad

Kieran Quinlan and Robert Bradbury, both Year 13 students at Felpham Community College, sat the two exam papers required for the competition mid-January within school in strict exam conditions. Kieran achieved a commended certificate and Robert received a bronze award which placed him within the top 30% of the 7500 students who entered the competition.

