Success for sixth form students in British Biology Olympiad
Kieran Quinlan and Robert Bradbury, both Year 13 students at Felpham Community College, sat the two exam papers required for the competition mid-January within school in strict exam conditions. Kieran achieved a commended certificate and Robert received a bronze award which placed him within the top 30% of the 7500 students who entered the competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Sussex Today.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 min
|Lixy6476
|219,348
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Feb 8
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|44
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC