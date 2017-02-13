Study shows how errors in specific gene can cause growth defects linked to dwarfism
A new study shows how errors in a specific gene can cause growth defects associated with a rare type of dwarfism. During the study, published today in Nature Genetics , an international team of scientists led by the University of Birmingham looked at genetic information from more than 250 people around the world with microcephalic dwarfism, a group of disorders characterised by short stature and reduced head size.
