Study shows how errors in specific gene can cause growth defects linked to dwarfism

6 hrs ago

A new study shows how errors in a specific gene can cause growth defects associated with a rare type of dwarfism. During the study, published today in Nature Genetics , an international team of scientists led by the University of Birmingham looked at genetic information from more than 250 people around the world with microcephalic dwarfism, a group of disorders characterised by short stature and reduced head size.

