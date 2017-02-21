Study reveals using synthetic peptide...

Study reveals using synthetic peptides could be a better solution for grass allergy sufferers

A new approach to treating grass allergies offers potential as a shorter and more effective alternative to traditional allergy shots, according to a recent study led by Queen's researcher Dr. Anne Ellis . "For many Canadians, the misery of grass allergy season can be lessened through allergen immunotherapy, also known as allergy shots ," says Dr. Ellis.

