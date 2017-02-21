Study reports multidrug resistant bacteria found in hospital sinks
Many recent reports have found multidrug resistant bacteria living in hospital sink drainpipes, putting them in close proximity to vulnerable patients. But how the bacteria find their way out of the drains, and into patients has been unclear.
