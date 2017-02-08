Study finds new bacterial strain can ...

Study finds new bacterial strain can contaminate shellfish

Scientists studying oysters along the Atlantic Coast have discovered a critical clue to understanding why more seafood lovers are getting sick from eating shellfish. Researchers at the University of New Hampshire have found a new strain of the bacteria Vibrio parahaemolyticus, the world's leading culprit of contamination in shellfish that, when eaten, causes diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

