Study finds new bacterial strain can contaminate shellfish

Scientists studying oysters along the Atlantic Coast have discovered a critical clue to understanding why more seafood lovers are getting sick from eating shellfish. Researchers at the University of New Hampshire have found a new strain of the bacteria Vibrio parahaemolyticus, the world's leading culprit of contamination in shellfish that, when eaten, causes diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.