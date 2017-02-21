Study finding suggests new ways in which genetic mutations may cause brain disorders
Many kids say they love their mom and dad equally, but there are times when even the best prefers one parent over the other. The same can be said for how the body's cells treat our DNA instructions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|219,629
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 22
|Purplemouse2
|8
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Feb 16
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|Feb 16
|noobieR
|1
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|Feb 14
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Feb 8
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC