Study: Analyzing gut microbes and their byproducts essential to understanding human health
To best understand the potential of microbes in the gut to affect human health, clinicians need to look not just at the bacteria present in fecal samples but also at metabolites like amino acids that those bacteria produce, according to a new study researchers in Australia and England published in mSphere , an open access journal from the American Society for Microbiology. ASM advances the microbial sciences through conferences, publications, certifications and educational opportunities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|42 min
|ChristineM
|219,255
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Wed
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
|Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif...
|Feb 1
|Purplemouse2
|7
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|44
|A partial nuclear genome of the Jomons who live...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC