Study: Analyzing gut microbes and their byproducts essential to understanding human health

To best understand the potential of microbes in the gut to affect human health, clinicians need to look not just at the bacteria present in fecal samples but also at metabolites like amino acids that those bacteria produce, according to a new study researchers in Australia and England published in mSphere , an open access journal from the American Society for Microbiology. ASM advances the microbial sciences through conferences, publications, certifications and educational opportunities.

Chicago, IL

