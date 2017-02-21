Studies: Autism risk linked to herpes infectiona

Scientists from Colombia University and the Norwegian Institute of Public Heath have discovered that women actively infected with genital herpes during early pregnancy was twice as likely to have a child diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder later on in life. The study, published in mSphere -- a journal of the American Society for Microbiology , is the first the provide evidence of the associated between the anti-herpes simplex virus-2 antibodies and risk for ASD in children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.