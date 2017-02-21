Stud breeder still believes in sheep

Stud breeder still believes in sheep

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Te Rae Genetics owner Chris Wilson, flanked by dog Scott, reflects on his journey taking on his grandparents stud and where he is heading at his home recently. Photo / Nicole Sharp As the sheep have gone to the hills, Te Rae Genetics has diversified its operation to move with the times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) Sat Regolith Based Li... 219,629
News Myriad Genetics Announces an Assay that Identif... Feb 22 Purplemouse2 8
Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud... Feb 16 Avire 1
News University of Maryland researcher's published a... Feb 16 noobieR 1
News Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o... Feb 14 LOCK DOPERS UP 1
News Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13) Feb 8 Fancy Phart 4
News Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade... Feb 6 Wildbird 1
See all Biology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,442 • Total comments across all topics: 279,185,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC