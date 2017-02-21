Start codons in DNA may be more numerous than previously thought
For decades, scientists working with genetic material have labored with a few basic rules in mind. To start, DNA is transcribed into messenger RNA , and mRNA is translated into proteins, which are essential for almost all biological functions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Science, Industry and Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|Sun
|replaytime
|219,597
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Feb 16
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|Feb 16
|noobieR
|1
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|Feb 14
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Feb 8
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC