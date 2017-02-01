SLU Researchers Receive $416,000 to Further Work Toward Hepatitis B Cure

With a $416,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health , SLU scientists will continue work to cure hepatitis B, building on significant findings published in two recent papers. John Tavis, PhD, professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at Saint Louis University, aims to advance our understanding of how the hepatitis B drug replicates in order to develop a new drug that, in combination with other medications, could cure the viral infection.

