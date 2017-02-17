Six-legged robots faster than nature-inspired gait
When vertebrates run, their legs exhibit minimal contact with the ground. But insects are different.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|Aura Mytha
|219,524
|Biology topic needed that has at least 2 stud...
|Thu
|Avire
|1
|University of Maryland researcher's published a...
|Thu
|noobieR
|1
|Trial Underway to Provide Scientific Validity o...
|Feb 14
|LOCK DOPERS UP
|1
|Poop, there it is: New test for exotic civet co... (Sep '13)
|Feb 8
|Fancy Phart
|4
|Dr. Hays Young, Dna Analyst and Technical Leade...
|Feb 6
|Wildbird
|1
|U of G Discovery May Benefit Farmers Worldwide
|Feb 2
|what next
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC