A pair of scientists from the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute have been awarded up to $3.3 million from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health to create the next generation of breast cancer treatments for the thousands of patients whose current treatment options are limited. Ben Shen, TSRI professor and co-chair of the Department of Chemistry, and Christoph Rader, TSRI associate professor in the Department of Immunology and Microbiology, will co-lead the new five-year study.

